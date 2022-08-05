Delhi Traffic Update, August 5: Ahead of a nationwide protests by the Congress party against price rise, unemployment, and GST hike, the Delhi Police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement would be affected in parts parts of the National Capital, including Shanti Path, Ashoka Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads. Bus routes have also been restricted following the protest.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Advices Commuters To Avoid These Routes On August 4. Check Details Here
Delhi Traffic Alert: Buses will be restricted beyond the following points
- Dhaula Kuan
- Shankar Road
- Ridge Road
- Panchkuian Road
- Chelmsford Road
- Minto Road
- Mathura Road
- W-Point
- Lodhi Road
- Aurbindo Marg
- Africa Avenue
- Moti Bagh Red Light (Shanti Path)
Also Read - Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: Waterlogging, Heavy Rains Cause Jams In Several Areas. List of Roads To Avoid
Special Traffic arrangements commuters should expect heavy congestion on the following roads:
Also Read - Delhi Cools Down As Rainfall Brings Respite From Heat
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Shanti Path
- Panchsheel Marg
- Tughlak Road
- APJ Abdul Kalam Road
- Prothvi Road
- Shahjahan Road
- Zakir Hussain Marg
- Maulana Azad Road
- Rafi Marg
- Janpat Road
- Ashoka Road
- Rajendra Prasad Road
- Mother Teresa Cresent Marg
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- Mathura Road