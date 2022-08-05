Delhi Traffic Update, August 5: Ahead of a nationwide protests by the Congress party against price rise, unemployment, and GST hike, the Delhi Police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement would be affected in parts parts of the National Capital, including Shanti Path, Ashoka Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads. Bus routes have also been restricted following the protest.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Advices Commuters To Avoid These Routes On August 4. Check Details Here

Delhi Traffic Alert: Buses will be restricted beyond the following points

Dhaula Kuan Shankar Road Ridge Road Panchkuian Road Chelmsford Road Minto Road Mathura Road W-Point Lodhi Road Aurbindo Marg Africa Avenue Moti Bagh Red Light (Shanti Path)

#DelhiTrafficAlert In view of the protest call by IYC & AICC, special traffic arrangements have been done to ease the movement of the commuters. Please follow the advisory. pic.twitter.com/1QjR84Zdpm — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 5, 2022

Special Traffic arrangements commuters should expect heavy congestion on the following roads: