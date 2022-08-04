Delhi Traffic Alert: Delhi Police officials on Thursday informed that traffic congestion will be reported in various party of the national capital’s carriageways due to a Guinness World Record event which is being organised at the Burari Ground (opposite Nirankari Sarovar) today, August 4. Taking to its twitter handle, the Delhi traffic police informed, “A Guinness World Record event namely “The Student Celebrating Freedom @75″ is going to be organized at Burari Ground (opposite Nirankari Sarovar) on 04.08.22. Due to this event there will be heavy traffic in both the carriageways on the following stretches.”Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas; Travel Advisory Issued

Delhi Traffic Police Advices Commuters To Avoid These Routes On August 4

Road No 51 (Azadpur to Mukundpur Chowk)

Ring Road (ISBT to Mukundpur Chowk)

Burari Road (Camp Chowk to Burari Chowk)

GT Road( Shakti Nagar to Azadpur Chowk)

Shah Alam Badndh Road near Nirankari colony

Inner Ring Road (I.P college to Azadpur Chowk)

The traffic police have also asked commuters are advised to avoid these stretches. (from 06.00 am to 02.00 pm) Also Read - Delhi Likely To Face Traffic Snarls On Tuesday As Kanwariyas Return | Details Inside