Home

News

Delhites ALERT! Road Cave-In On This Road Disrupts Traffic Flow, Check Details

Delhites ALERT! Road Cave-In On This Road Disrupts Traffic Flow, Check Details

The road near the DND tollbooth has caved-in, affecting traffic in Delhi. The Traffic Police has issued an advisory, read to know details..

Road Cave In Near DND Tollbooth in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital of India is one of the biggest and most populated cities in the country and one problem that the residents of New Delhi face, is traffic. Delhi Traffic Police is extremely agile and regularly posts traffic advisories for the residents so that they can avoid jams and congestions on the roads. If you are in Delhi and are travelling to Noida from Central Delhi, you may face traffic congestions as the road near the DND tollbooth has caved-in. Read to know all details…

Trending Now

Road Cave-In On This Road Disrupts Traffic

Commuters heading towards the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Toll Booth from Barapulla on Tuesday faced disruptions due to a sudden road cave-in at the DND Loop. According to an alert issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the incident significantly impacted traffic flow in the affected carriageway. Delhi Traffic Police have urged drivers to be cautious and plan their journeys accordingly. They advised commuters to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays.

You may like to read

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert saying, “Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to a road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.” The extent of the damage and the cause of the cave-in are yet to be officially confirmed.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Republic Day

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the 75th Republic Day, on account of Bharat Parv being held at the Red Fort from January 23 to January 31, 2024. Bharat Parv will be open for the general public till January 31 from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM and according to the advisory, it will be attended by many VIPs and VVIPs. Traffic diversions have been announced from Chhatta Rail Crossing, Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate an Subhas Park T-Point so that there may be no traffic issues.

Apart from the diversions announced, regulation or restrictions may also be imposed on Nishad Raj Marg from the Shanti Van Crossing to the Subhas Park T-Point and on Netaji Subhas Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate. Paid parking facilities for those visiting Bharat Parv have also been made available.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.