Delhi Traffic Issues Advisory Ahead of ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally at Ramleela Ground | Check Routes To Avoid

Around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles.

The traffic will be affected in the area, due to construction of an elevated road, Delhi Police said.

New Delhi: Ahead of a ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Ramleela Ground, Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory. According to the advisory, the rally will be organised on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.

As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles.

Key Details from the advisory issued by Delhi Police:

The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk Traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk). Other parts that may also be subjected to similar regulations include the roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate on Monday from 9 am onwards.

Routes To Avoid:

Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave before time to accommodate possible delays on the route, the advisory said.

Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic.

BKS said the ‘Kisan Garjana’ protest march is being organised in Delhi to seek various relief measures for the cultivators to improve their condition.

(With PTI Inputs)