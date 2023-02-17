Home

Major Traffic Diversions In Delhi Till February 21 Due To India-Australia Test Match | Check Full Advisory

Major Traffic Diversions In Delhi Till February 21 Due To India-Australia Test Match | Check Full Advisory

Delhi: Delhi is buzzing with cricket fervour as the India Vs Australia International Test Match has begun in the national capital. Tickets are already sold out and fans from in and around Delhi have already arrived. In view of the match and crowd, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory and made elaborate arrangements to control peak traffic hours.

Ind Vs Aus Test Match Delhi Traffic Advisory

According to the advisory, there will be diversion for half and hour after conclusion of the match.

Buses and heavy vehicles shall not be allowed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to JLN Marg, from Darya Ganj to Bahadarshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road

People are requested to avoid the following roads from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm:

Raj Ghat to JLN Marg

JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadarshah Zafar Marg from ram Charan Agarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

All commuters are hereby advised to plan their commute accordingly before heading out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.