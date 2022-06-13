New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for the residents of the national capital to avoid certain roads between 7 am and 12 noon in view of special traffic arrangements. The advisory mentioned that commuters should avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7am and 12 noon, as there will be heavy traffic movements on these roads due to special arrangements.Also Read - India vs South Africa T20 Match: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid Tonight

In a series of tweets, traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between between 7am and 12 noon as traffic movement will not be possible on these roads due to special arrangements traffic movement.

The Traffic police also informed that due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.

See Tweets HERE:

Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 12, 2022

Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 12, 2022

Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 12, 2022

On Sunday, Delhi Police denied permission to Congress party for proposed rally to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in city on Monday, citing certain reasons including VVIP movements. “Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/ VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district, the said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).