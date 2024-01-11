Delhi Traffic Police Issues ‘SAFETY TIPS’ For Motorists Amid Dense Fog; Check Dos & Don’ts Here

In its dense fog advisory, the department urged drivers to utilise fog light, to avoid overtaking and tailgating. It also advised motorists to use headlights on low beam.

A vendor transports warm clothes during a cold and foggy winter morning (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR continues to witness dense fog, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for safe driving amid reduced visibility. In its dense fog advisory, the department urged drivers to utilise fog light, to avoid overtaking and tailgating. It also advised motorists to use headlights on low beam.

It is to be noted that reduced visibility has already impacted railway services, leading to delays in 24 Delhi-bound trains on Thursday.

Do not overtake during fog: Overtaking in foggy conditions can be dangerous

Overtaking in foggy conditions can be dangerous Use headlights on low-beam: High beam gets reflected back in the fog and reduces visibility

High beam gets reflected back in the fog and reduces visibility Keep safe distance and avoid tailgating: So, that you can apply brakes if the vehicle ahead stops suddenly.

So, that you can apply brakes if the vehicle ahead stops suddenly. Don’t rush in Fog: Halt your journey, proceed when fog reduces and visibility improves.

Halt your journey, proceed when fog reduces and visibility improves. Don’t change lanes: to avoid crashing with other vehicles

to avoid crashing with other vehicles Use fog lights: For a better view for yourself and for better visibility to others.

Traffic near Indian Gate affected due to R-Day parade rehearsal

Traffic will be affected near the India Gate in central Delhi for over 4 hours due to Republic Day parade rehearsal, police said on Thursday. The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid the Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark.

“Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024.,” it posted on X. The traffic was affected on Wednesday as well.

Yellow alert issued in Delhi

A yellow alert has been issued for “cold day” conditions in parts of the city. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday which is normal for this time of the year, according to India Meteorological Department data. The maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius which is 4 notches below normal. Delhi recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am. The visibility in the city ranged from 200m to 500m.

As per IMD seven seven-day forecast, the weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy until January 16 with temperatures to remain in the usual range. No prevalent cold day conditions are expected in the next seven days Due to cold weather, Delhi schools up to class 5 will remain closed until January 10.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.