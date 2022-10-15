Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan called by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at Ramlila Maidan on October 15.BJP president JP Nadda along with a large number of participants and other senior leaders of the party will attend the gathering on Sunday from 10 am onwards at Ramlila Maidan, an official statement said.Also Read - Air Pollution: Delhi Forms 40 Flying Squads For Surprise Inspections At Industrial Units. Read Full Plan Here

While no traffic will be allowed on the following roads, an exception has been made for ambulances, patients going to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant hospital and passengers going to New Delhi Railway Station). Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Did You Know Prithviraj Kapoor Starrer Epic-Drama Sikander is Linked to Quit India Movement?

ROADS TO AVOID IN DELHI ON SUNDAY

No traffic will be allowed on the following routes after 8 am tomorrow. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Likely To Fight Elections For Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) As Per Reports

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, JLN Marg (From Rajghat to Delhi Gate) roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate

TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR BUSES

Buses coming from north and westbound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted on Rani Jhansi Road, Arambagh Road will terminate at Arambagh road and will go back via Chitragupta Road, Paharganj Chowk and DBG Road, the advisory said.

ROADS TO BIVERTED ON SUNDAY

Vehicles coming from Connaught Place side towards the roundabout Kamla Market will be diverted to DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Vehicles coming from Raj Ghat and Delhi Gate side towards JLN Marg will be diverted to BSZ Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it said.

Vehicles coming from Tolstoy Marg towards Mirdard and Guru Nanak Chowk will be diverted to Barakhambha Road, it said.

No one except VIPs labelled car parking will be allowed on Chaman Lal Marg. No buses, including chartered buses, will be allowed on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat, it said.

People are advised to avoid mentioned roads and stretches and park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.