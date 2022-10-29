New Delhi: Monday morning will cater to heavy traffic diversion on account of ‘Run for Unity’, marathon being organised in commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory on roads and areas to avoid on October 31. For example, the India Gate C-Hexagon will remain closed from 6.45 am-9 am on Monday.Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest Update: Metro Services To Begin At 4 AM On Oct 31 For 'Run For Unity' Event
The run, held as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Divas, will be flagged off from Gate Number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Around 8,000 participants are expected to take part, the advisory on Saturday said. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Advisory: Routes To Be Diverted From October 18-21. Check List Of Roads To Avoid
HERE ARE THE ROADS TO AVOID AND TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS:
Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Oct 11
- Traffic will be diverted at Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg, Q-Point, and the roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Jaswant Singh Road, KG Marg-Firozshah Road crossing and Mandi House.
- Commuters travelling to and from south-north have been asked to take Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan – IP Flyover – Rajghat, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road – W-Point – A-Point.
- Those moving from east to west and vice versa can opt IP Marg – A-Point – W-Point – Sikandra Road – Mandi House – Firozshah Road round about Windsor Place – Ashok Road – Gole Dak Khana – RML – Shankar Road, NH-09 – Ring Road – Bhairon Marg – Mathura Road – SBM – Q-Point – Abdul Kalam Marg.
- Similarly, people travelling from south to Central Secretariat and Connaught Place can take Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – round about RML – Pandit Pant Marg for Central Secretariat and Park Street – Baba Kharak Singh Marg/Mandir Marg for Connaught Place, Mathura Road – W-Point – Sikandra Road – round about Mandi House – Barakhambha Road.
- Man Singh Road – Janpath and Rafi Marg will be open for crossing Rajpath.