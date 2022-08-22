Delhi: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers’ groups are organising a ‘Mahapanchayat’ at the Jantar Mantar today in order raise voices over their pending demand of proper implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP). In wake of this protest call, Delhi Police has already beefed up security at the Haryana -Tikri border and Singhu border. They have raised cemented barriers while the farmers had already started to pour in the capital yesterday onwards. They will pass through the jurisdiction of outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad. “In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a full proof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard,” said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi).Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Detained By Delhi Police, Not Allowed To Meet Unemployed Youth

According to a traffic advisory released by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Kisan Mahapanchayat is scheduled to start at 10 AM on 22nd August 2022, at Jantar Mantar. It says that a gathering of nearly 4000-5000 people is expected.

In view of SKM’s Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements.

The following roads must be avoided due to higher likelihood of congestion:

Tolstoy Marg

Sansad Marg

Janpath ( from outer circle Connaught Place to Roundabout Windsor Place)

Outer Circle Connaught Place

Ashoka Road

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Pandit Pant Marg

All commuters are hereby advised to accordingly plan their journey today and avoid the above mentioned roads for convenience

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU) and a prominent face of SKM, was detained by Delhi Police at Ghazipur border on Sunday. He alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre and did not allow him to meet the unemployed youth.

Several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their “Rozgar Sansad” (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS) on Sunday.