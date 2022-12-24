Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Bharat Jodo Yatra To Reach Capital. Check List Of Routes To Avoid

Residents of Delhi are advised to plan their commute in accordance with traffic advisory issued as Bharat Jodo Yatra shall pass through the capital today.

Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has issued a set advisory ahead of Indian National Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra that will pass through Delhi On December 24, Saturday. As per the directory, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter the national capital on December 24 around 6:30 am, through the Badarpur border. It will reach Jai Dev Ashram in Ashram Chowk at around 10:30 am and then finally lay anchor at Red Fort at 4:30 pm. Passing through central points like Ashram , ITO, India Gate, Tilak Marg and more.

The march led my congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to muster people in large numbers on both foot and in vehicles.

Considering that December 24 is also Christmas eve, Delhi traffic police had issued a separate detailed guideline on areas that could potentially witness heavy traffic, diverted roads, designated parking spaces and more.

DELHI BHARAT JODO YATRA LIST OF ROUTES TO AVOID

As pe advisory, commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey. It is best advised to reach bus stands, railways station, airports well in time to avoid any last minute dynamic traffic diversions that might take place in lieu of the yatra.

BHARAT JODO YATRA

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier. With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP’s “divisive politics in the country”