New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade, officials said.

The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade will take place on January 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk up to 'C' Hexagon, crossing on Rajpath, India Gate, they said.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon between 9 am-12 pm on Jan 17, 18, 20 & 21, to facilitate Republic Day Parade rehearsals on Rajpath. Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

(With ANI inputs)