New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh notification superseding all previous orders regarding declarations of speed limits on the roads of NCT of Delhi. The order shall be published for the information of the general public in the official gazette and by affixing a copy on the notice boards of the office of all District Deputy Commissioner of Police and all Police Stations in Delhi/New Delhi, the notification read. The concerned civic road maintaining agencies shall erect the corresponding informatory sign boards indicating the speed limits at all prominent locations on the road/road stretches in their areas of jurisdiction for guidance and convenience of the road user/general public. This order has come into force with immediate effect from June 8. Also Read - Kejriwal Failed to Provide Oxygen But Talks About Home Delivery of Ration: Ravi Shankar Takes Dig at Delhi CM

Unregulated plying of motor vehicles on a high speed on the roads of NCT of Delhi is endangering the life of motorists as well as other road users/commuters and it is necessary to regulate the speed of motor vehicles on the roads of NCT of Delhi for safety of motorists as well as other road users. The notification has been issued by Satyawan Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police/Traffic (Modernization), Delhi in exercise of the powers, conferred u/s 28(1) (b) of Delhi Police Act, 1978 read with Rule 9 (1) of the Delhi Control of Vehicular and Other Traffic on Roads and Streets Regulations, 1980 which revises the maximum speed limit (where road condition permits) for various type of motor vehicles on Delhi roads. Also Read - Home Delivery of Liquor in Delhi: Kejriwal Permits Orders Via Website, App; Vendors Can Apply For Licences From Today

For cars, jeeps, taxis, cabs, the maximum speed limit is revised to 70 km per hour on NH-48 (Earlier NH-8) from Parade Road/Gurgaon Road Crossing to Delhi Gurgaon Border, DND Flyover – Mayur Vihar Link Road and NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Noida Toll Road (The straight stretch from Delhi side upto Toll Gates and from the Toll Gate up to the points where curves lasts), Saleemgarh Bypass Road (Ring Road Bypass). Similarly, it was also revised on NH-9 (Earlier NH-24) from Millennium Park to Gazipur Border, NH-9 (Earlier NH-10) from Ghevra Xing to Tikri Border, Northern Access Road from Red Light NSG to T-Point of Northern Access & Central Spine, Central Spine Road from Mahipalpur Chowk to Terminal III, IGI Airport. Also Read - Delhi: Class 9, 11 Exams in Govt Schools Cancelled, Announces Manish Sisodia

A maximum speed of 60 km per hour is prescribed on stretches including NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Mukarba Chowk, Barapulla Nallah Road from Sarai Kale Khan upto Aurobindo Marg Xing, Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Azadpur Flyover via ISBT, Rajghat, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan/Naraina, Punjabi Bagh, Outer Ring Road from Modi Mill Flyover upto Olaf Palme MargNH-8 Xing via Munirka.

The speed limit is also revised on Outer Ring Road from District Centre Janakpuri via Peeragarhi, Mukarba Xing via Burari Xing upto Chandgi Ram Akhara, Pushta Road (Marginal Bandh Road) from Noida Border (Chilla Regulator) to New Geeta Colony Grade Separator via Akshardham Flyover, Radisson Road from T-Point Radisson Hotel to Terminal-III, IGI Airport , Terminal-II, IGI Airport Road from T-point of Terminal-II Road and Central Spine to Terminal-II, IGI Airport.

A maximum speed for cars of 50 kmph on NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk, Ring Road from Azadpur to Chandgi Ram Akhara via Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Mall Road, NH-9 (Earlier NH-10) from Punjabi Bagh to Ghevra Xing, All arterial roads in areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area (except roads which are specifically mentioned in the table).

The lowest limit of 30 kmph is directed for all minor roads inside all Residential Areas / Commercial Markets and service roads / service lanes.