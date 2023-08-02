Home

Delhi Traffic Update, Aug 2: Vikas Marg To Be Completely Blocked, Check Routes To Avoid As City Braces For VHP Protest

The advisory comes amid the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned agitations across Delhi as a mark of protest over communal clashes that broke out on Monday in Haryana's Nuh.

Police said the traffic movement on Vikas Marg towards ITO is impacted due to the overflow of flood water.

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi or those using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards the ITO. Taking to X (Earlier known as Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police said that the Vikas Marg will be completely blocked in view of a protest at the Nirman Vihar metro station red light and advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar have been advised to take Nala Road for ITO, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The advisory comes amid the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned agitations across Delhi as a mark of protest over communal clashes that broke out on Monday in Haryana’s Nuh in Mewat after attack on a religious procession which was on its way to a temple, according to reports.

Delhi Traffic Update

Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO.

Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Deepali Chowk towards Madhuban Chowk due to breakdown of an HGV. Kindly avoid the stretch.

On Tuesday evening, fresh violence broke out in Gurugram’s Badshahpur after a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has beefed up patrolling in the city after an alert was sounded on Tuesday following communal clashes in parts of Haryana, including neighbouring Gurugram. Security was stepped up and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flagmarch on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on Delhi.

