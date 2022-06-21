New Delhi: Traffic movement in parts of Delhi will be affected on Tuesday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for another round of questioning in the National Herald case. To avoid inconvenience to the public, Delhi Traffic Police said it has made special arrangements and urged commuters to avoid certain routes.Also Read - Video: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Traffic Movement Affected, Waterlogging In Several Areas

The movement of traffic will not be possible on Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm, Delhi Traffic Police said in an update.

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads,” Delhi Traffic Police said.

Delhi traffic: Roads to be avoided

Gol Methi junction

Tughlak Road Junction

Claridges Junction

Q-point Junction

Sunehri Masjid Junction

Maulana Azad Road Junction

Man Singh Road Junction

SP Marg

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Gurgaon road

The Delhi Traffic Police said inward movement of buses will be restricted beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.