Delhi’s Traffic To Be Affected On Ring Road For 11 Months. Check Routes & Other Details Here

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory where it said vehicular movement on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh will be affected for 11 months.

The traffic will be affected in the area, due to construction of an elevated road, Delhi Police said.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory where it said vehicular movement on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh will be affected for 11 months. People have been asked to avoid this route during the period. The traffic will be affected in the area, due to construction of an elevated road, Delhi Police said.

The Delhi Police issued the traffic advisory, asking people to avoid these stretches. “Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months,” it tweeted.

It is due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital, it added.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for special traffic arrangements and restriction during India International Trade Fair from November 14 to 27.

Traffic congestion is expected on the days of the trade fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road, said the advisory while advising people not coming to the trade fair to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Alighting points for chauffeur driven vehicles and taxis will be on the service lane in front of gate number 4. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked on these roads would be towed away.

To ease traffic movement and avoid congestion, the right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg will not be allowed, stated the advisory. The entry for visitors will be allowed from gate number 1, 4, 10, 11 and through Craft Museum.