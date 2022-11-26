Delhi Traffic Update: Road Restrictions Announced For Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Full Details Here

New Delhi: A traffic advisory has been issued by Delhi Police due to Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) which is being held from November 25 to November 27. The event is being held at Delhi’s Radha Swami Satsang Complex in Mehrauli from 4 am to 6 pm.

“In view of Radha Swami Satsang Beas, from 25.11.2022 to 27.11.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Devotees have been asked to enter the Satsang Complex from Bhati Mines Road.

The Mehrauli-Gurugram Road has been asked to use for emergency purposes for vehicles travelling from Faridabad through Dera More and the Mandi Border.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police had issued advisory for international trade fair from November 14 to November 27. As per the advisory, there are no ticket counters at Pragati Maidan and visitors can buy tickets online or at metro stations.

Traffic congestion is expected on the days of the trade fair at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Qila Road, said the advisory while advising people not coming to the trade fair to take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Alighting points for chauffeur driven vehicles and taxis will be on the service lane in front of gate number 4.

No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked on these roads would be towed away.

To ease traffic movement and avoid congestion, the right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg will not be allowed, stated the advisory. The entry for visitors will be allowed from gate number 1, 4, 10, 11 and through Craft Museum.