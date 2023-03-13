Home

Chirag Delhi Flyover Partially Shut: Several Routes Face Heavy Traffic. Check List Of Roads To Avoid

Several roads in Delhi on Monday faced heavy traffic due to partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road for repair and maintenance-related works.

The movement of vehicles has been hit on the Ganda Nala Road in the carriageway from Hospital red light to Nizamuddin East red light. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Parts of south Delhi faced heavy traffic on Monday due to partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road for repair and maintenance-related works. The Delhi Police said they have received several calls on their helpline about heavy traffic in Chirag Delhi. A number of commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on their Twitter handles.

One Twitter user reported traffic jam for three hours between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi. Another said he was unable to cover a distance of 1 km even in 1 hour. Some travellers reported heavy traffic between Pushpa Bhawan and Chirag Delhi since 7:30 am. One user complained that authorities have shut down the Chirag Delhi flyover on a day when Class 12 students have to appear for a paper.

Delhi traffic update: List of roads to avoid

The movement of vehicles has been hit on the Ganda Nala Road in the carriageway from Hospital red light to Nizamuddin East red light

The traffic on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Moolchand towards Lodhi flyover has also been affected due to breakdown of buses.

The repair of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the traffic police said.

Officials said traffic will remain affected on some routes in south Delhi as one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover will remain closed for 25 days from March 12.

The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory informing commuters about the closure of carriageways of National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri and Rajokari for a period of 90 days to facilitate construction works related to Dwarka Expressway. According to the traffic department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing Dwarka Expressway under Bharat Mala Project, which will start from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway).

