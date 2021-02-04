New Delhi: In wake of the recent vandalism during the ongoing farmers’ protest in various borders of the national capital, the Delhi Transport Department has ordered for the withdrawal of 576 DTC buses put at the disposal of Delhi Police. Also Read - Two Sisters Claim Ownership of Land Allotted to UP Waqf Board For Ayodhya Mosque, Move Allahabad Court

Delhi Transport Corporation's buses have been the main mode of travel for Delhi Police and other security forces to the three entry points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders ever since farmers rallied there on November 26 last year.

A DTC official had earlier told that 45 buses were damaged by protesters on January 26, following which the department had expressed its displeasure known as the national capital was already facing a shortage of public transport buses.

“The costs of repairing damaged buses is an issue with the Transport Department and that may be the reason the DTC has decided to get its buses back from Delhi Police,” the sources said.

The Delhi Police has been hiring state-run buses for a long time.

