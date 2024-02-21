Delhi Transport Dept Issues Guidelines For Handling End-Of-Life Vehicles: Check Penalties, New Rules

The govt has classified the release of impounded vehicles under two categories: those who wish to shift their vehicle out of Delhi-NCR and those who wish to park the vehicle in private spaces which are not shared.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for handling end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in public places. To discourage the use of ELVs, the government has stipulated hefty penalties for owners of impounded vehicles. For four-wheelers, a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed, while two-wheeler owners will have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000. These penalties must be paid before the release of impounded vehicles. According to the policy guidelines, the owners will have to submit an undertaking that the vehicle will not be plied or parked in any public place, and will be removed from the jurisdiction of Delhi. It aims to phase out old and polluting vehicles from the national capital and ensure proper disposal and recycling of ELVs.

It mentioned that continuous enforcement drives should be conducted to phase out such vehicles from public places in the national capital and daily reports sent to the environment department for onward submission to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The government has classified the release procedure of impounded vehicles under two categories — those who wish to shift their vehicle out of Delhi-NCR and those who wish to park the vehicle in private spaces which are not shared parking places.

The policy also has provisions for people wishing to park their end-of-life vehicles. If the vehicle has been impounded for the first time, owners will have to submit documents, including registration certificate, to secure their release. The owners will have to submit an undertaking that the vehicle will not be plied or parked in any public place, according to the policy.

In case of parking inside a residential complex, the owners will have to submit a proof of private parking spaces issued by the RWA or any authority concerned.

“On plying and parking of ELVs in public place in NCT of Delhi, once impounded for the first time it can be released on the basis of submission of an undertaking that vehicle will not be plied or parked in any public place within the territory of Delhi and will be removed from the city…,” the guidelines read.

“In case of 4-wheeler, a penalty of Rs 10,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, shall be charged before releasing of such ELVs. In case of 2-wheeler, a penalty of Rs 5,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Parking Rules 2019 shall be charged…,” it said.

According to the guidelines, any end-of-life vehicle impounded for the second time and transport vehicles running on diesel fuel and aged more than 10 years old cannot be released. The application for the release of a vehicle along with necessary documents should be submitted within three weeks of impounding of the vehicle and an online platform will be developed for this purpose, it said.

According to the guidelines, impounded vehicles will be scrapped in case of three scenarios — non-submission of application for release within three weeks of impounding of the vehicle, rejection of application submitted for release and impounding of the same vehicle for the second time.

All scrap value shall be paid through digital mode only to the bank account in the name of the vehicle owner within 15 days of the vehicle being accepted by the Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facility, it added.

The transport department will also create an online platform to facilitate a hassle-free process between the enforcement agency, the scrapping facility, and vehicle owners.

