Delhi Triple Murder: Man Kills Wife, 2 Sons, Attempts Suicide; Family Alleges Accused was Demanding Property

Financial problems were said to be the reason behind the incident, but his in-laws have alleged that he had been demanding property and harassing his wife.

Man kills wife & two sons, attempts to commit suicide in Delhi.

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident reported from the national capital’s Mohan Garden Area, a 38-year-old man tried to end his life after killing his wife and two sons, including a four-month-old infant, over financial issues on Sunday, police said. The incident was reported from Vipin Garden. The man, identified as Rajesh (38), allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife and two sons aged five years and four months.

After killing his wife and sons, Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his wrist, police said, adding that he is under treatment in a hospital. The accused had sent messages to his friends in the early hours of Sunday about his financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who informed the police around 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The parents of the man, both aged above 75 years, were present in another room when the incident took place and police are talking to them. Rajesh runs a general store. Earlier, he used to run a company that was engaged in ISO certification-related work. A case of murder will be registered at the Mohan Garden police station, the DCP said.

Financial problems were said to be the reason behind the incident, but his in-laws have alleged that he had been demanding property and harassing his wife. The family of Sunita has alleged that Rajesh was demanding property which could be the reason behind the murders.

“His family was sleeping when he carried out the attack. He stabbed his wife and two sons when they were sleeping,” the police said.

The family said that Rajesh got married to Sunita in 2015. Initially, everything was going smoothly. The family alleged that Rajesh had been demanding property from them and often had arguments regarding this. Sunita’s family has alleged that due to this Rajesh murdered his wife and two sons.

