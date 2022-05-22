New Delhi: In yet another shocker from the national capital, three members of a family — a mother, and her two daughters were found dead inside their apartment in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on late Saturday night. As per reports, the 54-year-old woman named Manju and her two daughters —Anshika (27) and Anku (25) have died after inhaling toxic fumes from an angithi inside their home.Also Read - Gurugram: Chef, Live-in Partner Found Dead Inside Rented Flat in Sushant Lok

On Saturday at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said. "The caller informed us that the house was locked from the inside and no one was opening the door. SHO (Vasant Vihar) along with his staff rushed to the spot and found the doors and windows closed from all the sides," he said.

Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there was a suicide note too, the officer said. On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small 'angithi' were kept in the room.

“Our staff found that the nozzle was partially opened and the three victims were lying on the bed. Four suicide notes were recovered from their possession and three small candles, along with an angithi, were kept in the room,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C.

The DCP said, “Manju’s husband, who also owned the house, died in April 2021 of Covid and since then the family had been depressed. Manju was bedridden due to illness. Prima facie, it appears that they died due to suffocation.”