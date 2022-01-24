New Delhi: The national capital has been turned into a fortress as India gears up to celebrate 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. Giving details about the security arrangements, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said that over 27,000 personnel have been deployed in the national capital in view of the Republic Day. “A total force of 27,723 personnel are deployed in Delhi,” the Delhi Police chief said in a press conference.Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Man For Molesting JNU Scholar in Campus

He further said the total force includes 71 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 213 ACPs, 713 Inspectors, Delhi Police Commandos, Armed Battalion officers and Jawans and 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Force.

The Commissioner said that for the past two months, the Delhi Police have been taking intensified anti-terror measures in the national capital. "Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements. This year too we are on alert. For the past two months, we are taking intensified anti-terror measures in Delhi in coordination with other security agencies," Asthana said.

Thorough checking of vehicles

Delhi is currently under a heavy security cover after the intelligence agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack in the city in wake of the Republic day. “In the past two months you may have seen several police blockades around the city, checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and verification of servants, tenants and labourers,” Asthana said, adding that vehicles are being thoroughly checked at all the entry and exit points of the national capital.

Air space secured

The Commissioner informed that the police have also secured the air space with ‘Counter Rogue Drone’ technology in and around the area where the celebrations will take place. “For this we have also taken help from other agencies to completely secure the area,” he said.

Ban on use of para-gliders, hot air balloons, etc

Commissioner Asthana had recently in an order said that as per the reports, certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations. In view of this, the Delhi Police chief put a ban on the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), micro-light aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even para-jumping from aircraft etc.

Meetings with chiefs of other states held

Sharing more details about the security scenario, the top cop said that apart from Delhi Police’s internal meetings for security arrangements, interstate coordination meetings were also held. “We also held meetings with DGPs, ADGs, CID Crime and ATS chiefs of other states to ensure full proof security,” he said.

Social media being actively monitored

As the social media remains a major tool for anti-social elements to spread misinformation, the Delhi Police chief said that their social media cell has been proactively monitoring all the activities. “Apart from awareness campaigns, we are also using social media to disseminate important and factual information so that no anti-social element is able to run a misinformation campaign,” said the Commissioner.

(With IANS inputs)