New Delhi: Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex.

According to the Delhi Police, a complaint was received on May 17 night against Ratan Lal regarding a deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/religious beliefs. The complaint was filed by a Delhi-based lawyer.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocative tweet on the Shivling". The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.

Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, “In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other’s sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself.”

Police said Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.