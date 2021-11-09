New Delhi: The Delhi University on Tuesday announced the academic calendar for the Undergraduate students. Students belonging to the first year of the Undergraduate programme must note that the classes will begin from November 22, while the examination will be conducted from March 21, 2022, to April 4, 2022.Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 708 Vacancies at mphc.gov.in | Check Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details

Meanwhile, students will be provided preparatory leave from March 11 to March 20, 2022. The classes for the first-year students for the second semester will begin on April 7, 2022. Later, the second-semester exam will be conducted from Aug 5, 2022, to August 26, 2022.