New Delhi: The Delhi University on Tuesday announced the academic calendar for the Undergraduate students. Students belonging to the first year of the Undergraduate programme must note that the classes will begin from November 22, while the examination will be conducted from March 21, 2022, to April 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, students will be provided preparatory leave from March 11 to March 20, 2022. The classes for the first-year students for the second semester will begin on April 7, 2022. Later, the second-semester exam will be conducted from Aug 5, 2022, to August 26, 2022.
At present, over 68,800 students have taken admissions in the university since the first list was released on Oct 1, 2021. The Ramjas College has reopened admissions for BA(Honours) Sanskrit and seats are still available in BCom(Honours) (97.75 per cent), BA(Honours) History (96.75 per cent), BA(honours) Hindi (91.25 per cent), BA(honours) English (97 per cent) and BA(honours) Economics (98.25 per cent).
The Lady Shri Ram College has reopened admissions for BA(Honours) English and BA(Honours) Philosophy at 98.50 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. The cut-off for BA(Honours) Journalism has come down to 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.50 per cent from the fourth cut-off list.
The Aryabhatta College has reopened admissions for BA(Honours) History for the unreserved category, Political Science (Honours) and B.Com for the OBC category, BSc(honours) Computer Science for the SC category and B A.Programme(Economics and History) for the EWS category. At Miranda House, only two courses are available for general category students — BA(Honours) History (98.75 per cent) and BA(Honours) Sociology (97.75 per cent).
The Kirori Mal College still has seats available under BA(Honours) Economics (98.25 per cent), BA(Honours) English (97.25 per cent), BA(honours)History (97.25 per cent). The admission under the fifth cut-off list will commence from Tuesday, while the special cut-off will be released on November 13.