New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, who was arrested last night, over a social media post on Gyanvapi Mosque. The couer said the professor can walk out on bail after furnishing bond of Rs 50,000 and surety on like amount.

As per updates from police, DU professor Ratan Lal had made derogatory comments about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex. Earlier in the day, he was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Siddhartha Malik at Tis Hazari court.

Notably, Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Police said Ratan Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

In this regard, one FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a “derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling”. The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is “instigating and provoking”, he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.