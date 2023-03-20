Home

News

Delhi

DU Student Drowns In Swimming Pool During Birthday Party At Farmhouse In Gurugram

DU Student Drowns In Swimming Pool During Birthday Party At Farmhouse In Gurugram

A student of Delhi University drowned in a swimming pool on Sunday during a birthday party celebration at a farmhouse in Gurugram. The owner of the farmhouse is absconding.

DU student drowns in swimming pool during party at Gurugram farmhouse (Representative Image)

DU Student Drowns In Pool: An 18-year-old Delhi University student drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday party celebration at a farmhouse in Gurugram’s Bhondsi, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ishaan Aggarwal, a first-year B Com student at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura. The incident took place on Sunday around 5 pm when his friends noticed that Ishan was nowhere to be seen and later they found him at the bottom of the pool. He was immediately pulled out of the pool and rushed to a hospital in Sector 38. The doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, cops said.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said after they were informed, they reached the hospital and took the body for an autopsy.

You may like to read

“We also sent a team to the farmhouse for an investigation. The depth of the swimming pool in question was around 4 feet — not enough for an adult to drown. However, safety measures like a dedicated lifeguard for the pool were prima facie found absent which could have averted the incident,” Hindustan Times quoted Kumar as saying.

The autopsy report suggests that the reason behind the death was drowning. The cops have accessed the CCTV footage of the incident in which Ishan was seen entering the pool around 4.30 pm.

Later, the deceased’s father, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, filed a complaint against the owner of the farmhouse and other employees under sections 34 (common intention) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, said police.

Aggarwal in his FIR alleged that there were no lifeguards and or life-saving instruments for the pool.

“We feel if a lifeguard or other safety equipment were available at the swimming pool, then he could have been saved,” he said in the FIR.

The owner of the farmhouse is absconding and cops are on the lookout for him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.