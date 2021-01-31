College Reopening News: The Delhi University on Sunday announced that it will allow final year students at all its colleges with 100 per cent staff strength from February 1. Also Read - Delhi Blast: Dump Data of Calls, CCTV Footage Being Examined; Israel Embassy Says 'Was on High Alert Already'

The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the departments of the university and principals of colleges.

"Only final year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs," it said in a notification.

The university said the section in-charge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates.

“Accordingly, the staff may be called to discharge the duties in the slot of 09.00 am to 05.30 pm and 9.30 AM to 6 PM,” it added.

After research and final-year postgraduate students of Science courses were allowed to return to laboratories in small numbers in November, final-year UG students had been demanding a phased re-entry of Science students because they were losing their credit points due to no practical lessons.

Keeping this in view, the university had announced earlier this month that it would allow final-year students to return to campus in small batches.

