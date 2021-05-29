New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended the coronavirus curfew, restricting the movement of individuals except for essential activities in Delhi till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders, whichever is earlier. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2021 Guidelines: Can You Travel Without An E-Pass After May 31? Check Here

Operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas and construction activities within their worksites shall be allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period, the DDMA order said.

Here's a copy of the DDMA order issued on 29 May, 2021: