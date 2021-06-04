Delhi Unlock 2021: There has been a steady decrease in the coronavirus infections in Delhi over the past few weeks. The positivity rate in the capital has come down to less than 1 per cent, while the number of cases registered daily has also come down drastically. Now Delhiites are waiting impatiently for the government to push the unlock button and allow day-to-day activities. According to sources, a decision can be taken on relaxing the lockdown and opening the markets in the next meeting of the DDMA to be held in the capital this weekend. Let us remind you that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had already said that the lockdown will be relaxed if the positivity rate falls below 1 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2021 Begins: Migrant Workers Start Returning to Work

Meanwhile, migrant workers have started returning to Delhi in search of livelihood, reports news agency IANS. With the capital announcing the unlock phase, all migrant workers are quite hopeful of life returning to normal again. Permission has been granted by the Delhi government to begin construction work and open factories in the national capital from June 1. As a result, large number of migrant workers have started coming back from their native villages in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states at two of the busiest bus terminals — Delhi's Anand Vihar and Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi bus terminal.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been in force in Delhi since 19 April to curb the infection and high mortality rate from the virus. However, in view of the continuous decrease in Covid-19 cases, the process of unlocking has been started from 31 May. At present, production in factories and construction works have been allowed, while the lockdown for other activities has been extended till June 7. The markets have not been allowed to open and traders as well as common people are now getting anxious about the same.