New Delhi: The famous Sadar Bazar in Delhi was on Sunday partially shut for three days for violation of Covid norms, reported NDTV quoting officials. The authorities on Saturday noted overcrowding and violation of physical distancing norms at the market, which led the administration to shut down the place till July 13, Tuesday. Earlier, the Delhi government ordered the closure of Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violation of COVID-19 norms.

This is not the first time when a Delhi market has been shut by the district administration after the devastating second Covid-19 wave. Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of Covid rules. Gaffar market – popular for mobile phones and other electronic goods – was also shut earlier his week for 48 hours for rule violations.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Delhi from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7 as part of Unlock 2.0.