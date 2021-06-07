New Delhi: The Metro services once again resumed today after a gap of 28 days amidst the ongoing pandemic with the provision of travel with 50% seating only to curb the Covid-19 spread. To ensure compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside Delhi Metro premises, around 15 metro stations were intermittently closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours. Also Read - Noida Lockdown 2021: Aqua Line Metro to Resume Services From THIS Date After Over A Month | Timings, Details

Special flying squads were also deployed to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from doing so for their own and everyone’s safety. Till 8 pm, 84 passengers were advised to get down from coach for travelling in standing position, 73 were penalised for not wearing mask and 106 were counseled to follow social distancing and wearing mask properly. Also Read - Is Delhi Repeating The Same Mistake? Delhiites Break Rules As Metro Resumes After A Hiatus Of Over A Month

Delhi has been under strict lockdown due to unprecedented surge in Covid cases since April 19, while the metro services were completely suspended on May 10. Now, as Covid cases and daily positivity rate continues to decline, the Delhi administration has started phase-wise unlocking exercise. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services From Monday: DMRC Shares Detailed Plan on How to Resumes Services