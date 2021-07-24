Delhi Unlock 2.0: Delhi Metro will operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday, July 26, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Saturday. No standing passenger will be allowed inside Metro trains, the DDMA said.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Be Watchful, Next 3 Months Crucial, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul Tells Kejriwal Govt

Buses are also permitted to operate with 100% capacity in Delhi from 5 am, July 26.