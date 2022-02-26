Delhi Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases went down significantly, the Delhi government on Saturday lifted COVID restrictions in the city and said wearing of mask is not mandatory while travelling in private vehicles. The Delhi government said till now only single drivers were exempted from wearing masks while driving, but now all the people travelling in a private car have been given the exemption.Also Read - Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines; Asks States, UTs to Relax Restrictions as COVID Cases Decline

“Wearing of mask is not mandatory while travelling in a car. Till now only single drivers were exempted from wearing masks while driving, but now all the people travelling in a private car have been given exemption,” the Delhi government said in the order. Also Read - In Delhi, Penalty For Not Wearing Masks Reduced To Rs 500

Moreover, the Delhi government said no penalty will be imposed on travelers if found without masks. Also Read - BREAKING: No Night Curfew in Delhi From Monday, All COVID Restrictions Lifted

Full guidelines here:

Notably, the penalty for not wearing face masks in public places was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) on Friday.

The development comes as the Delhi High Court had on February 2 directed the DDMA to take a look into several orders issued by it in relation to COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the Delhi government had said it will lift all COVID curbs, including night curfew, from February 28.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with experts and other officials.

It must be noted that the COVID restrictions were imposed in December last year after the Covid cases had started increasing rapidly in the capital.

Giving details, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the DDMA has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved and people were facing hardships due to loss of jobs.

“Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday reported 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.