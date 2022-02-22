Delhi Unlock News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the Delhi government may further relax COVID restrictions in the national capital. In this regard, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday said it will hold a meeting on 25 February to further discuss relaxation in coronavirus restrictions. Notably, the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held on February 4.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Lifts COVID Curbs As Cases Decline, CM Chouhan Urges All Not To Lower Guards

Several restrictions like weekend curfew, half seating capacity in metro trains and buses, closure of multiplexes and cinemas, among others, were lifted by the DDMA in the recent past, with dissipation of the Omicron-fuelled third Covid wave. Also Read - With COVID Wave Subsiding, Odisha, Goa Among Other States Remove Extra Curbs. Check Details Here

However, restrictions like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers in buses and metro trains, 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas, and no activity except weddings in banquet halls, are yet to be relaxed. Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara Till Feb 25 | Check Details Here

The DDMA in its meeting on February 4 extended imposition of night curfew from 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

Demands have been raised from several quarters to lift the remaining restrictions citing normalising of the Covid situation in the city.

The development comes at a time when the national capital on Monday recorded 360 coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year.

According to data shared by the health department, out of 360 cases, 86 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to be held on 25th February. Further relaxation in COVID restrictions in the national capital in wake of a drop in cases likely to be taken up. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Chamber of Trade and Industry, an association of traders in Delhi, requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a DDMA meeting and lift the remaining Covid curbs in view of the improved pandemic situation.

“It has been 18 days since the last meeting. If Covid cases and the infection rate are decreasing in the national capital then the rest of the restrictions should be removed,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal told news agency PTI.

He said only 360 new Covid cases were reported in Delhi on Monday and hospital beds are lying vacant.

“The latest situation in Delhi should be reviewed. Also, all other restrictions should be removed. The LG who is also the DDMA chairman is requested to call a meeting immediately,” Goyal said.

CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said the night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM causes a lot of problems.

“Loading-unloading of goods in many markets happens at night. In such a situation, it is difficult for the employees to reach the market and return. Similarly, restaurants are open till 11 PM, so guests and workers get delayed in leaving from there. Marriages take place at night and police interrogate the guests returning home,” he said.

Khandelwal said shops in Delhi markets are currently allowed to stay open till 8 pm and this time should also be extended.