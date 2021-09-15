New Delhi: According to the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, marriage functions with a total of only 100 people are allowed in marriage parties whereas the theatres can run with only 50 per cent capacity in Delhi. As per the orders, no social, political, and cultural congregations shall be permitted.Also Read - Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till October For Students Up To Class 8. Details Here

A complete covid induced lockdown was imposed between April 19 to May 30 in order to control the spread of the coronavirus infection. The national capital now is returning back to its normal phase manner after the dip in the infection rate and covid cases. Currently, no new fatalities have been recorded from the past seven days. Also Read - Delhi Issues Complete Ban on Storage, Sale and Bursting of Diwali Firecrackers Over Pollution Concerns

The Delhi Metro too will now function with 100 per cent capacity, however, no standing passengers will be permitted. The order even mentioned that the transportation in buses shall continue to work with 100 per cent capacity. Also Read - Delhi Likely to Witness More Incessant Rains, IMD Issues Orange Alert for Thursday