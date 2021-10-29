New Delhi: Furthering the relaxations in coronavirus-induced curbs, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, following a considerable dip in the Covid cases in the national capital. It also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.Also Read - DDMA Allows Chhath Puja 2021 at Designated Sites in Delhi. Details Here

An order, issued by the DDMA, listing various allowed and restricted activities in view of Covid will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, reported news agency PTI.

The order stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises. It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1 ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali festivals.

