Delhi Unlock 2.0: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced Unlock 2.0 plan as Coronavirus cases have been dipping in the Union Territory. Kejriwal said that the lockdown in Delhi will continue but with relaxations in different sectors to help bring the economy on track gradually. “Delhi has fought its battle against Corona with full strength, now is the time to bring the economy back on track gradually,” Kejriwal tweeted as he announced the Unlock 2.0 plan for Delhi. Meanwhile, Kejriwal also said that Delhi is thinking ahead and will be ready to deal with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0 Highlights: Malls And Markets to Open On Odd-Even Basis, Metros to Run at 50% Capacity, Announces CM Kejriwal
Major Takeaways from Kejriwal’s press conference:
- The lockdown will continue in the national capital with more relaxation in other activities.
- Markets, malls to be opened on an odd-even basis and can function between 10 am to 8 pm.
- Delhi metros to resume operations at 50 percent capacity.
- The private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff.
- Two genome sequencing labs to be set up for detection of new variants if any.
- With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen, Kejriwal said.
- We are ready to combat the third wave of COVID-19. We have set up a pediatric task force: Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi reported about 400 COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate is around 0.5 per cent, said CM Kejriwal.