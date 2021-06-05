Delhi Unlock 2.0: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced Unlock 2.0 plan as Coronavirus cases have been dipping in the Union Territory. Kejriwal said that the lockdown in Delhi will continue but with relaxations in different sectors to help bring the economy on track gradually. “Delhi has fought its battle against Corona with full strength, now is the time to bring the economy back on track gradually,” Kejriwal tweeted as he announced the Unlock 2.0 plan for Delhi. Meanwhile, Kejriwal also said that Delhi is thinking ahead and will be ready to deal with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0 Highlights: Malls And Markets to Open On Odd-Even Basis, Metros to Run at 50% Capacity, Announces CM Kejriwal

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली ने अपनी लड़ाई पूरी मज़बूती के साथ लड़ी है, अब वक्त अर्थव्यवस्था को धीरे-धीरे फिर से पटरी पर लाने का है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mXPiI8iALx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2021

Major Takeaways from Kejriwal’s press conference: