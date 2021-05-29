New Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the unlock process in the national capital will start from Monday for one week, traders across the national capital expressed resentment over the timing and said the unlock process should at least extend t0 3-4 weeks and not just one week. Some other trader organisations also stated that the Delhi government should open lockdown for other sectors as well. Also Read - BREAKING: Goa Extends Lockdown Till June 7. Check Details

Speaking to news agency ANI, Apex Chamber of Commerce & Industry Delhi vice-president Raghuvansh Arora said that the organization welcomes the decision but the process of unlocking is not understandable.

"We welcome decision but process of unlocking is not understandable. We appeal it should be increased for at least 3-4 weeks," Arora said on state's decision of reopening of factories for one week from Monday.

He said that there are 3 kinds of labourers in Delhi. “15-20% are local, 50-60% came here from Bihar & UP and the third one came from Ghaziabad & Meerut. Those who have left the city will not come back for one week,” Arora added.

One worker named Sanjay said that he works in a private factory on daily wages. “I welcome the unlocking process. I request it should be open permanently,” he said.

Another workers said, “I went back home during the lockdown. I came back here on May 8. I’ll go to the factory if they will call me,” Ratan said.

On Friday, president of New Delhi Traders Association Atul Bhargava said that they would request the Delhi government to allow shops to be opened in the next phase of the unlock exercise.

“Definitely the announcement has come as another blow to us. It has been fifteen months and no respite for traders. If factories are safe from virus why are not the stores in Connaught Place where it is easier to maintain social distancing? There has been no relief package for traders during the entire pandemic, we are running our business at our own capital and now not being supported in even that,” Bhargava said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.