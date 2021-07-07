Delhi Unlock Latest News: Closed down for not following COVID guidelines, the authorities on Wednesday allowed the Madangir central market to reopen from Thursday, three days after it was ordered to stay shut by the district magistrate (South) over Covid norm violation.Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka Will be Imposed Again if Guidelines Flouted, Warns Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Issuing a fresh order, Hauz Khas SDM Nidhi Sarohe said the district authority permitted the market to reopen conditionally after the market associations concerned submitted a detailed action plan on ensuring compliance to Covid-appropriate behavior.

The officials in the order stated that the market authorities are expected to ensure social distancing inside and outside shops at all times as well as proper and mandatory wearing of masks by shopkeepers and customers.

The order also stated that no shopkeeper will be allowed to operate outside allocated shop, and the entry and exit should be manned and the number of visitors be regulated by the market association and the police.

Additionally, the SDMC and the Delhi Police have been directed to ensure that unauthorised shops/stalls/kiosks/rehri will not be functional.

The market was shut down after a team of SDM during a surprise inspection on July 5 found it was “extremely crowded, COVID-19 norms were being grossly violated, a large number of shopkeepers and visitors were not wearing masks, and there was no social distancing being followed at all”.

The authorities ordered the market to be closed for two days — July 5-6 — to “prevent it from becoming a super spreader for Covid”.

The market associations of Madangir central market were expected to submit a detailed plan by July 6 on ensuring Covid-appropriate behavior. However, as they failed to do so a fresh order shutting down the market for two additional days — July 7-8 — was issued.

(With inputs from PTI)