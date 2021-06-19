New Delhi: Even days after the Arvind Kejriwal government announced unlock plans in the national capital, many shopping malls were seen wearing deserted looks while the local markets witnessed overcrowding with many violating the safety guidelines. Notably, this overcrowding at marketplaces has become a major cause of concern as experts have warned of a third COVID wave that would be more severe than the second one. Also Read - Delta Variant of Coronavirus Detected For First Time In Two Northeastern States: Report

As per a report by India Today, overcrowding was seen at Ghazipur Mandi with some people buying vegetables without wearing masks or maintaining any social distance. However, the authorities were there around to issue challans to them for not following Covid-appropriate behavior. Buyers and sellers were seen not following social distancing rules at Old Delhi’s Sadar Bazar even though the Sadar Bazar Market Association has set up guidelines for the shopkeepers. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Corona Curfew Will Be Imposed Again If Any District Reports More Than 500 Cases

On the other hand, the shopping malls wore a deserted look even after six days of the unlocking process. Also Read - Breaking: Karnataka Relaxes Lockdown in 16 Districts; Shops, Restaurants to Open Till 5 PM | Full List of Guidelines Here

Speaking to India Today, Mahendra Singh, fire and safety officer of V3S Mall, said with the opening of the markets, the average footfall in the malls has decreased. Delhi’s Cross River Mall , which usually sees a high footfall, is now witnessing less crowds.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent. These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907.

This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent. It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths, according to official figures.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last Saturday had cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a “war-footing” to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.