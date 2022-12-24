Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Vikaspuri; 18 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out in Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Saturday morning.

Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Vikaspuri; 18 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (ANI Photo)

Delhi: A massive fire breaks out in a shop in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area H Block DDA market on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI. So far there is no report of any casualties or damage. Immediately 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot to get the fire under control. Huge plumes of smoke erupted from a shop in the area that sounded the alarm of a fire accident.

“Information about the fire was received at around 5.50 am. Immediately 18 fire tenders were pressed into service,” the fire department said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Vikaspuri, located in West Delhi, is considered as one of the most affluent and posh areas in the capital

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.