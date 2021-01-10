New Delhi: The residents of the national capital woke up to a foggy Sunday morning and as icy winds from snow-clad Western Himalayas swept through the plains, it brought down the region’s minimum temperature to 7.8 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Breaking News January 10 LIVE News And Updates: 5 More Cases of New COVID Strain Detected in Meerut

The mercury is likely to drop to five to six degrees Celsius by January 14, an IMD official said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Delhi has registered above-normal minimum temperatures since January 3, as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive Western Disturbances.

The city’s minimum had settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Saturday, 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to IMD.

The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, the IMD official said. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

However, the minimum temperature has started declining with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains starting Saturday, the official said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has been recorded at 309 with “very poor” category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The cold weather conditions in the city have become an ordeal for the many homeless people to survive the chilly nights, following which many people took refuge at the night shelters in the Kashmere Gate area.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ankit, a night shelter caretaker said, “Thirty people are staying here. Sanitiser and masks have been made available for everyone in view of COVID-19. They get a thermal screening every day if anybody found with high temperature, we keep him in isolation shelter”

“If someone falls sick we send them to Mohalla clinic here or if someone is is critically ill, we do send them to the nearby hospital,” he added.

A person taking shelter here said, “We are able to sleep here we are being provided many facilities including food, clothes, blankets. We can avail free medical services and medicines if we fall ill.”

