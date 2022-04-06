New Delhi: Days after issuing a circular that granted a 2-hour break every day to all Muslim employees during Ramzan—from April 4 to May 5, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) withdrew the order with immediate effect.Also Read - Youth Runs 350 Km From Rajasthan to Delhi to Join Army Aspirants’ Protest at Jantar Mantar | Watch

"The competent authority has accorded approval to allow a short leave period (approx two hours per day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan… subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during remaining office hours so that office work does not suffer", a circular issued by the water body on Monday read.

A day later the water body revoked its order and stated, "A circular was issued on April 4 for short leave to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now the competent authority has decided to withdraw the order with immediate effect."

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.