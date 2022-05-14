Delhi Water Crisis Latest News Today: With the demand going up in summer due to heatwave, the national capital is grappling with water crisis in several areas. As Yamuna is drying up under the blazing sun and Haryana not responding to SOS calls, the authorities in Delhi are barely meeting the drinking water demand in many areas.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Uncle Dances To Punjabi Songs At Sirsa Bus Stand As People Wait. Watch

On the other hand, the level in the Wazirabad pond has dropped to 670.70 feet, the lowest this year. It was 671.80 feet on Thursday. The pond level had dropped to 667 feet on July 11 last year, prompting the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to move the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna.

In this regard, the DJB has thrice written to the Haryana Irrigation Department in a fortnight — on May 12, May 3 and April 30.

“Even flow via CLC (Carrier-Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) is fluctuating… The lifting of 120 cusec of water from the Wazirabad pond is affected due to low pond level. This will affect water production adversely. Due to peak summer, the water requirement is more,” the SOS sent on Thursday read.

“It is requested to supply 150 cusec of raw water additionally through DD-8/river route, so as to ensure that 120 cusec of raw water reaches the Wazirabad pond in this time of crisis, till the arrival of monsoon,” it read.

However, the officials said there has been no response from the neighbouring state whatsoever, leaving Delhi to fend for itself.

In the meantime, the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has reduced to 85 per cent. It could further decrease to 75 per cent on Sunday, a DJB official said on condition of anonymity.

“We have resorted to water rationing and have been able to meet the demand so far. However, the situation could turn worse if Haryana does not respond and release additional water in the river,” the official told PTI.

As per its Summer Action Plan, the DJB has deployed extra tankers to cater to areas facing water shortage and is trying to augment water supply through tube wells.

The Delhi government last month said it will supply around 1,000 million gallons of drinking water every day during the summer season as against 935 MGD earlier to meet the rising demand. It had said 1,198 water tankers will be deployed across the capital during the peak season (April-July) to prevent water scarcity.

(With inputs from PTI)