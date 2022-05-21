New Delhi: Summers are always a challenging time for people in Delhi. Every year, Delhi’s temperature touches new record. It was the same story for this year too. With mercury shattering all records in Delhi, the national capital has another situation in hand to deal with this time – an acute water crisis. Residents in several areas in Delhi have complained that their water taps have run dry. Triggered by unrelenting heat, Delhi’s water crisis has worsened as officials claimed Yamuna river is “almost dry”.Also Read - Delhi To Get Respite From Heatwave; IMD Predicts Rainfall, Hailstorm In North India Over Next 5 Days

With climate change exacerbating heatwaves, residents hope that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi find a long-term solution to deal with the water shortage problem in the city. This is not the first time Delhi is facing water crisis during summer. Last year too, water supply was hit in many parts of Delhi. Not just Delhi but several parts in the country usually suffers from severe water shortages during spells of heatwave. The main summer months — April, May and June — are always excruciatingly hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures.

Delhi water crisis: What is the current situation | Top developments