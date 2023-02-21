Home

News

Delhi

Water Supply To Be Affected In Several Parts Of Delhi For Next 2 Days, Check Full List Of Areas

Water Supply To Be Affected In Several Parts Of Delhi For Next 2 Days, Check Full List Of Areas

According to the DJB, areas like Shivaji Enclave and Madipur will largely be affected due to the maintenance project.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said the water supply will be affected in several areas due to urgent repair work that needs to be carried out. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital will face water supply issues on Wednesday (February 22) and Thursday (February 23), said the Delhi Jal Board by issuing a notice. The water supply will be affected as the water board will take up its annual flushing programme of underground reservoir and Booster Pumping Station.

According to the DJB, areas like Shivaji Enclave and Madipur will largely be affected due to the maintenance project.

You may like to read

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 22.02.2023 and 23.02.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/XR0WEJ8mSb — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) February 20, 2023

“Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. Water tankers will be available on request,” said a DJB alert.

Delhi Jal Board authorities said that they will be constantly monitoring the situation adding that the board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply. Water will be available on request for urgent purposes, the board said. In case of any emergency water requirement, Delhi residents can contact the authorities at the central control room on 1916 and for Ashok Vihar Area, contact on 011- 27304656, 24306089, Punjabi Bagh – 011-25223658, Paschim Vihar – 011- 25274679.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.