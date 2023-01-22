Home

Parts Of Delhi To Witness Water Cut Till January 23. Check Affected Areas Here

Parts of Delhi will witness disruption in water supply till January 23, the city's jal board said.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said the water supply will be affected in several areas due to urgent repair work that needs to be carried out. (Representational Image)

“Due to repair of sudden heavy leakage in water main feeding SGTN UGR at Old GT Road, water supply will be affected today evening & tomorrow morning. AREAS AFFECTED: Part of Badali village,Swarup Nagar,Samaypur, Sirspur Village under AC-5 Badali & adjoining areas,” Delhi Jal Board said.

"Due to repair of sudden heavy leakage in water main feeding SGTN UGR at Old GT Road, water supply will be affected today evening & tomorrow morning. AREAS AFFECTED: Part of Badali village,Swarup Nagar,Samaypur, Sirspur Village under AC-5 Badali & adjoining areas," Delhi Jal Board said.

Earlier, water supply was also disrupted on January 19 and January 20 in several areas due to sudden leak in a raw water line. Mundka including adjoining colonies, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranhola Village, Bakkarwala, Nangloi JJC and Camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Garden ground of colonies, Fish Market Booster command area colonies, Vikas Nagar group of colonies, Uttam Nagar group of colonies, Matiala area, Hastsal, Diachaon Kalan, Jharoda Village faced water cuts on Friday.

Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies, Chawla Village, Badusarai, Daulatpur, Hasanpur, Kharkhari, Jhuljhuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffarpur Kalan, Khera dabar, Malikpur, Mundhela Khurd and Kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages and colonies also faced water cuts on January 20.