New Delhi: Delhiites might have to face a severe shortage of Water on Tuesday due to depletion of water levels at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla ponds. The situation will remain worrisome till the pond level improves. Water supply shall be affected since the morning of May 17th & till the pond level improves to normal, Delhi Jal Board said.

The board further added that due to the depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works against normal level and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla

It is important to note that the national capital needs around 1,200 MGD of water, while the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 950 MGD.

The Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants have a capacity of 90 MGD and 135 MGD, respectively. The two plants lift raw water from the Wazirabad pond, treat it and supply it to northeast Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, and south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

SOS to the Haryana govt sent by Kejriwal Govt

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, last week, had sent an SOS to the Haryana government, asking to release water in the Yamuna river to prevent a water crisis. Due to the crisis, the water services remain affected in several parts of the city.

An official notified, “Haryana is releasing less water in the river due to which the water level at the Wazirabad pond has dropped to a critical low of 671.80 feet, as against the normal level of 674.5 feet. Several areas in Delhi may face water shortage”.

According to the reports, the SOS also mentioned that the flow via CLC (Carrier-Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) is also fluctuating amid the heatwave warning in the city.