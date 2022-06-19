Delhi Water Supply Latest Update: The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday said that water supply will remain affected in many parts of Delhi on Sunday due to Haryana releasing less water in the Yamuna and two canals. The water supply will be affected as the water level in the Wazirabad pond stood at 667.3 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet.Also Read - Agnipath Protest Spreads To National Capital, Agitators Vandalise Bus In Northeast Delhi, Case Filed

The DJB further added that less water is being received from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB).

It said the operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs have been hit and the water supply will remain affected till the situation improves.

However, the water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the DJB added.

The utility had last week written a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the fifth time this summer season, asking it to release water from the Somb river, a tributary of the Yamuna.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD (million gallons per day) of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals — CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) — and the Yamuna (65 MGD).